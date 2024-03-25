Molly Maid employee dies after being shot outside workplace in Apex; Ex-boyfriend in custody

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot multiple times while at work in Apex on Monday morning and now her ex-boyfriend is in custody.

Apex Police Department confirmed the shooting victim was 30-year-old, Felicia Barbee-Battle, worked at Molly Maid. She later died from her injuries.

Molly Maid is a housecleaning service with a physical location in the shopping center. Molly Maid employees were in tears Monday morning when they learned the news.

Barbee-Battle was inside her workplace when the suspect came inside and asked her to come outside and gunshots were heard a short time later.

Investigators said they believe the shooter to be the woman's ex-boyfriend. He has been identified as Tevin Montrell Leach. He is wanted for first-degree murder and was captured in Jacksonville.

"The thing with domestic violence is you know it doesn't matter how nice an area is or anything," Police Chief Jason Armstrong said. "Where people are and then when individuals are committed to violence, violence can happen anywhere."

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw extensive crime scene tape. The focus of the investigation was the back portion of the shopping center on the side of TJ Maxx and Kirkland's. There is also a walking trail in that area used frequently by the people who live in the residential neighborhood behind the shopping center.

The crime scene tape appears to be roping off multiple locations -- some near the building, some near parked cars and others in the woods.

