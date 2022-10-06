State trooper involved in Raleigh rollover crash, suspect identified

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a trooper joined a pursuit that started in Nash County shortly after 2 a.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A state trooper involved was involved in a rollover crash in Raleigh.

The suspect identified as 32-year-old Joe Ashley Jr. led law enforcement all the way to Poole Road in Raleigh, before colliding with the trooper in the parking lot of Fire Station 12.

The suspect's car flipped over, but neither he or the trooper was hurt.

Ashley Jr. was wanted for probation and drug violations out of Virginia and Maryland. He is now facing charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving.

He is being held in the Nash County Detention Center.