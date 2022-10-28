NC State creates 'Wellness Day' in response to student petition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A campus wellness day has been scheduled for North Carolina State University next week after students created a petition.

Within 24 hours, the petition exceeded its goal of 2,500 signatures.

There have been three student deaths this semester, at least two of those students died by suicide.

Chancellor Randy Woodson says the day gives faculty and students a day to reflect on their health and well-being.

"And I encourage you all to use this day to take a breath, check in with friends and family, to take care of yourself," he said.

Wellness day will be next Thursday, November 3.

No classes will be held on that day.

Woodson says there will be several events and resources on campus throughout the day for students and faculty to access.