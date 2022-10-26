'We are hurting': NC State deals with third student's death by suicide

It's the third reported death by suicide of an NC State University student.

It's the third reported death by suicide of an NC State University student. Tuesday, news spread of an apparent death by suicide at University Towers adjacent to campus.

"We are hurting over this heart-wrenching loss, and for others on and off campus this year," wrote NCSU Chancellor Randy Woodson in a message to students, staff, and faculty. "We recognize that this is a very difficult time for many in our Wolfpack. We also want you to know that the university has many caring and dedicated people and specialized support resources here to help you."

Wednesday, counselors and support staff were made available to those who needed it at Talley Student Union.

"I didn't know the person, but I feel sorry for the family," said freshman student Cameron Cline.

""I think if you are struggling or you have something that is happening to you, it's hard to reach out," said student Malak Hassanein. "But that's a good starting point to figure out resources. And if you have good instructors they'll give you resources that will help you and I know that NC State offers a lot of resources."

This latest death comes as the university is aware of an Oct. 7 and Sept. 8 death of two other students.

"While we don't have all the solutions right now, know that we are committed to understanding the needs of our community and taking action where needed to support you," wrote Woodson.

According to statistics obtained by ABC11, university officials say since 2019 there have been five confirmed suicides.

In a recent National College Health Risk Behavior Survey, suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students with approximately 1,100 deaths on campuses per year. Additionally, some 40% of students know of someone who has attempted suicide.

"I been emphasizing just trying to check up on everybody. Let them know they're loved," said student Max Hines. "It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes. So you really just got to check in on people and let them know they have a supporting cast behind them."

If you or someone you know could use mental health resources, please call 988 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Wake County Schools reveal mental health plan for students, staff

Report: LGBTQIA+ kids more likely to attempt suicide

Suicide rates in the military rise at an alarming rate

Raleigh family remembers loved one who died by suicide