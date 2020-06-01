North Hills businesses clean up, some remain closed after weekend looting and vandalism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Business owners in North Hills who sustained damage to their establishments this weekend fear there will be another round of looting and destruction.On Sunday, windows were smashed in several buildings. A small fire was set in some bushes.Inside Midtown Nail Salon, glass covers some of the chairs."We have to throw away this stuff," owner Tony Duong said.His store reopened less than two weeks ago for Phase 2 and now he is dealing with the aftermath of protesters turned vandals."I don't know what I did to deserve that," Duong said.Looters also broke into REI and stole merchandise. They shattered windows at CO Restaurant, Harris Teeter and the AC Hotel.On Monday, several glass-repair companies were at North Hills securing businesses.Joanna Saleeby Knott, owner of Monkee's of Raleigh, heard rumbling about a North Hills protest early Sunday evening and took immediate action.As she was boarding up her business, protesters drove by and taunted her, she told ABC11."They were yelling things like 'I don't know why you're doing that. We're going to rip those bleeping things down tonight.' So, it was a little unnerving," Knott said.Despite the threats, Monkee's was unscathed.Knott said she feels for all of her neighbors who were not so fortunate."We've all really been through (a lot) in these last three months and it's like this was just terrible icing on the cake to everything else that we've been through," Knott said.Her shop is still boarded up and she plans on keeping the planks of wood in place for several days as a precaution.Some of the businesses were closed Monday because of the damage.So far, police have arrested three people in connection with the North Hills looting.Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a citywide curfew beginning at 8 p.m.