20-year-old man killed in overnight shooting in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Benson Drive in North Raleigh Monday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department.The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. and investigators remained on the scene when the sun rose Tuesday.The man who died was identified by police on Tuesday as 20-year old Shyquan Jones.The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.ABC11 crews at the scene saw a black Mercedes-Benz being towed away from the scene. It's unclear at this time how that vehicle is connected to the investigation.