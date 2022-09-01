Student dead, 2 injured in attack at Jacksonville high school

A student has died after an apparent stabbing at a Jacksonville high school, according to police. A student and a teacher were also injured.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student is dead after a stabbing at a high school in Jacksonville, N.C.

Police say another student and a teacher were also hurt in the attack that took place inside Northside High School in one of the common areas on Thursday morning.

Two students were taken to the hospital where one later died from their injuries.

The school's resource officer was able to respond to the attack quickly and took someone into custody.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. and the school was locked down until 8:45 a.m. Students were released early to their parents. Classes will be virtual Friday and students will go back to school on Tuesday.

Police say that it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.