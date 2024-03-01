WATCH LIVE

North Raleigh men's clothing store closes after 103 years in business

Friday, March 1, 2024 4:25AM
The North Raleigh store is set to close in April.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Raleigh's oldest men's stores is set to close its doors for good after 103 years in business.

Nowell Clothiers opened in 1921 selling quality suits and versatile sportswear in Downtown Raleigh, the Village District, and in north Raleigh.

The owners made the announcement on the store's Facebook writing in part:

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we want to take a moment to express our deep gratitude to each one of you who has been a part of our journey..... after careful consideration, we have made the heart-wrenching decision to retire and close our business."

