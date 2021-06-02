1 person shot, injured near Fayetteville event venue

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot overnight across the street from an event venue in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said the shooting happened at NZone Social Venue on S. Reilly Road.

Bullets were fired through both front doors and a front window of the venue. Investigators placed 28 evidence markers around shell casings found littering a grassy area across the street from the venue.

The person who was shot had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Fayetteville Police Department has not released any other information about the shooting or who might be responsible for it.
