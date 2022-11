16th Annual Oak City Marathon kicks off in Downtown Raleigh

Hundreds of runners filled the streets of Downtown Raleigh Sunday for the 16th annual Oak City Marathon.

The run kicked off early at around 7:00 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue and ended in the "Smoky Hollow District" on North West Street.

The route included landmarks like the State Capitol Building, Meredith College and the NC State Bell Tower.

Participants could choose to run a 5k, 10k, half-marathon or full marathon.

