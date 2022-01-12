Officer opens fire while responding to call at Durham gas station

EMBED <>More Videos

Officer opens fire while responding to call at Durham gas station

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An officer opened fire while responding to an emergency call at a south Durham gas station early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Circle K station at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Highway 54, near the entrance ramp onto Interstate 40.

At 5:15 a.m. Durham Police Department confirmed one of its officers fired at least one shot during the response.



DPD has not said if anyone was shot or injured, but ABC11 crews on the scene did see one person inside the gas station lying on the ground.

DPD Police Chief Patrice Andrews is expected to release more information about what happened later Monday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policeofficer involved shootingshootinggas station
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC11 Together Blood Drive happening today
Raleigh officer shoots driver armed with knife after crash, police say
911 calls released in Jason Walker case; woman who rendered aid speaks
EPA moves to crack down on dangerous coal ash storage ponds
'The legal test': Early analysis of video from !-440 crash, shooting
321 Coffee to open new shop in downtown Raleigh
As rental assistance funds dwindle, programs pause applications
Show More
Some positives even as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations near record
Backed by Trump, Ted Budd determined to win 2022 Senate race
Desperate Raleigh gym owner starts GoFundMe to save small business
Triangle Red Cross in need of blood donations for sickle cell patients
Bank of America lowers overdraft fees, removes insufficient funds fees
More TOP STORIES News