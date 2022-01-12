Officer opens fire while responding to call at Durham gas station

Durham Police Department presence at the Circle K located at the 100 Blk of NC Hwy 54 concerns an officer-involved shooting incident. Additional information concerning the incident will be made available as follow-up investigations progress. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) January 12, 2022

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An officer opened fire while responding to an emergency call at a south Durham gas station early Wednesday morning.It happened at the Circle K station at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Highway 54, near the entrance ramp onto Interstate 40.At 5:15 a.m. Durham Police Department confirmed one of its officers fired at least one shot during the response.DPD has not said if anyone was shot or injured, but ABC11 crews on the scene did see one person inside the gas station lying on the ground.DPD Police Chief Patrice Andrews is expected to release more information about what happened later Monday morning.