hit and run

Two teen girls struck by hit-and-run driver while attempting to fix flat tire in Raleigh, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teen girls were rushed to the hospital on Friday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Raleigh.

The incident happened along the 1500 block of Old Milburnie Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Troopers said a vehicle carrying five people was stopped attempting to fix a flat tire -- four of which were standing in the road. That's when a vehicle struck two 17-year-old girls.

One was taken to the hospital with what a highway patrol trooper described as 'life-threatening injuries,' the other was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they are now looking for a black Toyota pick-up truck that fled the scene headed southbound on Old Milburnie Road.

The pick-up truck is believed to have front-end damage.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyhit and runpedestrian struckteenwake county newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Off-duty Virginia police officer killed in weekend hit-and-run
South Dakota House moves to impeach AG after fatal crash
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
1 dead after driver hits multiple people in Portland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: Senate strikes jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Triangle seniors surviving the pandemic on the dance floor
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind bathroom mirror
Credit card dispute puts local NC business in jeopardy
FSU students march in opposition of controversial chancellor selection
Fayetteville police investigate series of sexual assault cases
'I'm so excited': Wake teachers, staff eager to receive COVID vaccine
Show More
Invasive species of mussel could be found in \moss balls, officials warn
UNC-Chapel Hill plans to make full return for fall 2021
Dunn woman has warning to save others from colorectal cancer
Triangle restaurant owners optimistic about customers returning
LATEST: NCCU offering COVID-19 vaccinations next week
More TOP STORIES News