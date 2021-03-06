Two teen girls struck by hit-and-run driver while attempting to fix flat tire in Raleigh, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teen girls were rushed to the hospital on Friday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Raleigh.The incident happened along the 1500 block of Old Milburnie Road just before 7:30 p.m.Troopers said a vehicle carrying five people was stopped attempting to fix a flat tire -- four of which were standing in the road. That's when a vehicle struck two 17-year-old girls.One was taken to the hospital with what a highway patrol trooper described as 'life-threatening injuries,' the other was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they are now looking for a black Toyota pick-up truck that fled the scene headed southbound on Old Milburnie Road.The pick-up truck is believed to have front-end damage.