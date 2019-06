PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A souvenir taken from a North Carolina beach turned out to potentially be dangerous.Pine Knoll Shores Police Department said someone found a strange object on the beach, took it home and placed it in their flower garden.Later, the object started smoking.Turns out the object was a phosphorous military ordnance. A U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal unit came out to safely dispose of the ordnance.Pine Knoll Shores Police Department shared the story with a warning about being careful about picking up and taking home things from the beach.