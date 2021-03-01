One person killed in mobile home shooting in Sampson County

PLAIN VIEW, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shell casings and evidence markers littered a Sampson County mobile home parking lot after an overnight shooting left one person dead.The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in a mobile home community along Todd Lane.As of Sunday afternoon, a narrative behind the shooting has not been released by the Sampson County Sheriff's Office. The victim has not been identified at this time.An ABC11 crew on the scene of the aftermath spotted at least 68 evidence markers.