One Tree Hill stars call on UNCW to remove professor who called Governor Cooper 'Massa Cooper'

It’s insane to me that falsifying information on a resume is a fireable offense, and not you know, the racism and misogyny... but whatever it takes to get this pig out of the classroom @UNCWilmington https://t.co/I0uL9ydYSZ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 10, 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Celebrities from the former hit TV show One Tree Hill are calling on University of North Carolina Wilmington to remove a professor after he called Governor Roy Cooper "Massa Cooper."Mike Adams tweeted in May he dined with six men and said he "felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina" before adding "Massa Cooper, let my people go!"Actress Sophia Bush and her former co-star, Hilarie Burton Morgan, are now calling on fans of the TV show to take action to remove Adams from the university.UNCW posted the following statement on its website:The show had been filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina.