Online gun store run out of Durham home concerns neighbors

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Smoke & Guns has been operating as a gun dealer in Durham's Crooked Creek neighborhood for the past 7 years.

Recently, neighbors have begun to sound the alarm about the online store's presence in the 500 block of Wheeling Circle.

"It's sitting on the top of my mind," said nearby resident Eric Gomes, who lives with his daughter and wife. "Everyone and anyone can obtain a gun that this person is able to sell and able to ship it off."



Business records obtained through the City of Durham show Carolina Smoke and Guns approved for a Home Occupancy Permit in May 2012.

The application stated its business purpose: "HOME OFFICE FOR CONSULTING SERVICE."

In its review, city officials approved the business permit with one caveat: "NO ONSITE SALES; ONLINE SALES ONLY."

However, the site offers pick up by appointment only.

"Who's picking this up," Gomes asked. "And is (Carolina Smoke & Guns) doing their part to figure out is this a person that is safe enough for me to sell this to?"

City of Durham staff said they intend on reviewing the store's business operations to see if they are in compliance.

"If (the business owner) is doing everything by the books and things are legally obtained, then I can only say so much," Gomes added.
