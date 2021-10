RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Coming up next week, an effort to protect children at the bus stop.The State Highway Patrol will be conducting Operation Stop Arm to enforce traffic safety around school zones and bus stops.It will run daily Monday through Friday in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.Passing a stopped school bus is a misdemeanor with fines up to $500.If a driver hits or kills a person, though, it's considered a felony charge.