'It's the biggest thing we do:' Orange County deputy stresses the importance of negotiation after dangerous chase

By
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County deputy Ethan Campbell had his hands full last Friday night.

He was one of several who chased a suspect from Hillsborough into Durham last week and helped end the high-speed chase peacefully.

The chase reaching up to 90 miles per hour.

Deputy Campbell said it was all about communication once it ended-- a part of the job that rarely gets talked about.

"The threat was there," he said. "We just kept talking to him, kept talking to him and he eventually just gave up."

Campbell clocked the man near Piney Grove Church Road and US-70 business doing 69 in a 40 and tried to pull him over. The man didn't stop and led him and others on a chase onto 85 and ending near 70 and Sparger Road.

Campbell said when the chase ended, he went up to hit and broke the glass of the suspect's window.

"At that time, I saw him reaching for his waistband so I backed up," he said.

He backed up to his car and kept communicating over the PA system.

No gun was ever found but they arrested the driver on multiple charges including speeding and reckless driving.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
