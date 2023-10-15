Body of woman found less than 24 hours after death in Hillsborough; sheriff's office

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a person found a woman's body off Heron Pond Road just before 9 a.m. Deputies said the woman appeared to be in her thirties. No cause of death has been determined, however, medical examiners believe the woman died no more than 24 hours before her body was found, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who may have seen "unusual activity" or was near Heon Pond Road Saturday evening is asked to call Investigator Gilchrist at (919) 245-2928.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream