Fayetteville woman found dead in wooded area; Death ruled a homicide: FPD

Fayetteville police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area Wednesday evening.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman's death has now been ruled a homicide by Fayetteville police after her body was found in the woods.

Fayetteville Police Department said on Wednesday, October 11, officers were called to the area of Fieldcrest Street and Cedric Street after a body was found in a field.

A man said he was looking for his dog in a wooded area and told officers he found a woman's body.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, police identified the woman as Crystal Loughran, 40, of Fayetteville.

Monday, Oct. 16, detectives said Loughran's death has been ruled as a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crime to please contact Detective Waters at (910) 635-4978.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

