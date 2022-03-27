Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards red carpet interviews

Jamie Lee Curtis, Saniyya Sidney and Nyle DiMarco are a few of the early arrivals to the red carpet, showing off their unique looks and sharing their thoughts about the Oscars.
RELATED: Full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards
Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage of the Oscars begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.