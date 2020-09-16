3 brothers arrested in connection to fatal shooting near Durham Cook Out

Rashawn Harwell, 25, Taylor Jones, 27 and Larry Harwell, 28 were arrested by Durham police with assistance from the FBI Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force and the Wake County Sheriff's Office. All three were charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning along the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road just after 2 a.m.
Otha Watson, who allegedly knew the three brothers, died later that day at a hospital, police said.
A woman was driven to the hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. Police said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
RELATED: Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Durham Cook Out on Hillsborough Road
The three brothers are currently being held at the Durham County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.