fatal shooting

3 brothers arrested in connection to fatal shooting near Durham Cook Out

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting near a Durham Cook Out that left a 26-year-old man dead and a woman injured.

Rashawn Harwell, 25, Taylor Jones, 27 and Larry Harwell, 28 were arrested by Durham police with assistance from the FBI Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force and the Wake County Sheriff's Office. All three were charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning along the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road just after 2 a.m.

Taylor Jones, Rashawn Harwell and Larry Harwell



Otha Watson, who allegedly knew the three brothers, died later that day at a hospital, police said.

A woman was driven to the hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. Police said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

RELATED: Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Durham Cook Out on Hillsborough Road
EMBED More News Videos

Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured near a Durham Cook Out overnight Sunday.



The three brothers are currently being held at the Durham County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyarrestfatal shootinghomicide investigationgun violenceshootingman killedcookout
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Portland shooting suspect killed in struggle with authorities
1 killed, 1 hurt at Airbnb pool party near Charlotte
15-year-old killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham ID'd
15-year-old killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search warrant reveals new information in Andy Banks' disappearance
At least 1 dead in crash on I-40 near RDU
What happens if the US election is contested? Some possible scenarios
2-year-old boy shot in Fayetteville, police say
LATEST: NC in the yellow zone for cases, White House report says
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccine trial reports promising results
Show More
Sally could dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on central NC
Wake County makes final push for 2020 Census
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Tropical Storm Sally brings 'catastrophic' flooding to Gulf Coast
More TOP STORIES News