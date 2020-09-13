Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Durham Cook Out on Hillsborough Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured near a Durham Cook Out overnight Sunday.Durham officials said officers responded to the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road just after 2 a.m.Two people, a man and woman, were found shot and taken to the hospital. The man, identified Monday as Otha Watson, 26, of Durham died Sunday afternoon at the hospital, police said.The woman was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle for treatment of gunshot injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.No charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.