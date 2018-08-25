Over 2,000 licenses printed with errors, DMV says

RALEIGH, N.C. --A forensic team is investigating after about 2,400 licenses were discovered to be printed with data errors.
This comes less than two weeks after the NC DMV announced office changes to reduce long wait times.
The NC DMV said the flawed licenses were issued by IDEMIA.
An assessment by IDEMIA indicated the flawed batch may be isolated to individuals under 21 years old.
If you find your license has an error, keep your temporary driver's documents until a new, correct license is mailed to you - free of charge.
You do not have to return to a DMV office - you can mail the incorrect license to:
NCDMV Central Issuance Unit
3176 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, NC 27697-3176
North Carolina licenses have been produced and mailed from IDEMIA's production center since 2015.
"DMV is concerned about this situation and we are committed to finding out what happened and correcting errors," said Commissioner Jessup. "We regret any inconvenience caused by this incident."