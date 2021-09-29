Pandemic inspires new design trends for Triangle Parade of Homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic has inspired new home trends and many will be featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes in October. The free tour is open to the public as builders show off their work with the latest in home trends, decor, and technology.
With so many staying at home in the pandemic new trends are being incorporated into building, including a room designed specifically for Zoom meetings. Garman Homes took feedback from 7,000 clients and worked with an architect to come up with new elements such as adding the Zoom room into their home on the Parade in Pittsboro.
"I think over the past year, we all learned the extent to which we could flex the spaces within our homes and how closely they matched or not with all of life from home," said Alaina Money-Garman, founder and CEO of Garman Homes. "So, schooling, work from home, having different spaces of work from home that weren't in bedrooms. It was a big challenge and the bar for housing was raised unapologetically and irrevocably, and this home was a testament of how we can design homes to be more flexible for the consumer and to really reflect the spaces they want and are willing to pay for it."
Garman also added a room for homeschooling, a secret room for self-care or meditation, and brought a vestibule to separate the entryway for package delivery or leaving shoes and washing hands before entering the house.
Luxury is also on the Parade with a $2.5 million home from Raleigh Custom Homes that features all the bells and whistles including a greenway on the rooftop.
The Triangle Parade of Homes runs Oct. 2-3 from noon to 5 pm, Oct. 8-10 from noon to 5 pm, and Oct. 15-17 from noon to 5 pm.
