Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in boating accident

BATH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An incoming member of East Carolina University's baseball team is in the hospital with serious injuries following a boating accident over the weekend.

Parker Byrd, who was slated to compete to be the starting shortstop for the Pirates next season, was seriously injured while boating in Beaufort County.

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Byrd was injured while tubing on Bath Creek. The rope attaching the innertube to the boat got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward the boat, seriously cutting his legs.

Byrd had to be airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where doctors have been treating him around-the-clock.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Parker Byrd and his family. Our focus is on him and the recovery process. Coach (Cliff) Godwin and our baseball staff have been supporting the family during their time of need," ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said.