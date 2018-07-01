Passengers allowed back into Terminal 1 after small fire at RDU restaurant

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Passengers are now returning to Terminal 1 at RDU after a small kitchen fire broke out this morning.
A small kitchen fire started shortly after 5 a.m. at Char-Grill in Terminal 1 and was quickly extinguished, a statement by RDU said.
There were no injuries reported and damage was limited to just the kitchen.
The terminal was evacuated but reopened at 5:30 a.m. where screenings took place at 6:15 a.m. All passengers are being rescreened.
RDU says several flights were delayed but there are no cancellations.
Terminal 1 is home to Southwest flights and RDU encourages any passengers planning to fly out of Terminal 1 to arrive early for flights and to continue checking with the airline for current flight statuses.
Char-Grill will be closed until further notice along with Salsaritas because the two share the same kitchen.
Well folks, this wasn’t the BBQ we were hoping for this weekend! Small grease fire at Char-Grill quickly extinguished by our Fire-Rescue team. T1 is open, Char-Grill will remain closed for now 😥 @SouthwestAir flights delayed this AM, arrive a bit early and check flight status. pic.twitter.com/d76IrVXELT— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) June 30, 2018
A statement by RDU said:
"We are thankful for first response crews, who did a fantastic job of responding quickly and extinguishing the fire."
.@SouthwestAir customers can expect some delays this morning, but flights are departing from T1 🛫 pic.twitter.com/9c4OatiJt8— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) June 30, 2018