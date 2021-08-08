Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.It happened about 9:40 p.m. on New Bern Avenue near Freedom Drive. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.Outbound New Bern Avenue was temporarily closed at New Hope Road while the investigation took place.Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.No others details were immediately available.It was the second serious pedestrian crash in as many nights in Raleigh.On Friday night, a woman died after beingaround 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Millbrook Road.