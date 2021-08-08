Traffic

Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

It happened about 9:40 p.m. on New Bern Avenue near Freedom Drive. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Outbound New Bern Avenue was temporarily closed at New Hope Road while the investigation took place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

No others details were immediately available.

It was the second serious pedestrian crash in as many nights in Raleigh.

On Friday night, a woman died after being struck by a driver around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Millbrook Road.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighpedestrian walkwaypedestrian injuredtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham County enacts state of emergency over COVID cases
Arrest made after man stabbed in downtown Raleigh
What to know about lambda, delta plus variants
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle, Fayetteville Police say
E-sports scholarships on line at Raleigh gamers summit
Missing NC woman's body found buried in concrete at home
Show More
1 hospitalized after 3-story Fayetteville apartment fire
Senate's key vote advances Biden's $1T infrastructure bill
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dies at 70
German pentathlon coach disqualified from Olympics for hitting horse
25-year-old dies after overnight Goldsboro stabbing; suspect caught
More TOP STORIES News