Raleigh woman dies after being struck by driver on E. Millbrook Road; police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was struck by a driver late Friday night.Authorities said it happened around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Millbrook Road.Officers found a Jessica Davis, 38, suffering from serious injuries. Davis later died from her injuries.East Millbrook Road was closed between Memory Lane and Old Wake Forest Road while as officers investigated.According to a wreck report by Raleigh police, Davis was crossing E. Millbrook Road at an unmarked location and failed to yield to the right of way to a car traveling east.Police said the driver of the vehicle did not attempt to avoid striking Davis. Davis crossed over four lanes before she was hit in the far right lane.