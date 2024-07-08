Man struck and killed by vehicle on I-40 westbound in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 on i-40 westbound near Fayetteville Road.

Police said a man was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No word yet on whether any charges will be filed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 extension 29248. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.