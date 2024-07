Person killed on I-85 in Orange County, lanes now reopen

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was killed on Interstate 85 in Orange County this morning causing huge traffic delays.

Lanes were closed on I-85 northbound and I-40 eastbound near exit 163 for U.S. 70. It's where I-40 and I-85 split.

Details surrounding the person who was killed have not been released at this time.

NCDOT says the road will be fully re-opened before 10 a.m.

