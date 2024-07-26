WATCH LIVE

Driver in custody after leading NC authorities on chase through multiple counties

Friday, July 26, 2024 10:46AM
GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a chase through multiple counties.

It started in Dunn when U.S. Marshals tried to pull a Chevrolet Camero. The suspect kept driving, leading authorities on a chase into Harnett County and then Cumberland County.

The chase ended in Godwin where the suspect bailed and ran from the car.

The driver was caught and taken into custody. Their identity has not been released.

The reason for the traffic stop has not been revealed.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

