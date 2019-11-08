Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by three vehicles in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police are investigating after three vehicles struck a pedestrian, leaving him seriously injured Thursday night.It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers that a man was crossing W. Williams Street eastward toward Cameron Woods Drive when he was struck by a small Toyota sedan.The driver of the Toyota stopped and was checking on the victim when two other vehicles drove past and struck the fallen pedestrian.Those vehicles left the scene.The driver of the Toyota cooperated with investigators at the scene, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Police are still searching for the vehicles that drove off.W. Williams Drive is closed at Vision Drive while police investigate. All traffic is being routed to U.S. 64.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661.Anonymous tips can also be texted to TIP411 using keyword ApexPD.