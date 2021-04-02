Easter just wouldn't be the same without cute, colorful Peeps! 🐰💐

See how Peeps are made every Easter

It's not Easter without Peeps!

Peeps are marshmallows covered in sugar that are the first sign of spring for many. They're most recognizable as yellow and pink chicks and bunnies but come in all shapes, sizes and colors.

Just Born, the manufacturer of Peeps and the 10th largest confectionery company in the United States, is constantly bringing new innovations to life. This includes Peeps-flavored jelly beans, a solid milk chocolate Peeps bunny for the Easter basket, pancakes and syrup-flavored Peeps, Peeps dipped in chocolate, and much more.

The colorful candies are proudly made in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where they make 5.5 million Peeps per day.

Peeps were first manufactured in 1953 by hand. Workers used pastry tubes to craft the confections, and it took 27 hours to make just one Peeps chick.

Join us for this behind-the-scenes tour of how Peeps are made today!