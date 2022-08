Wakefield Middle goes on lockdown after shooting across from nearby YMCA

A person was shot in the leg near the Kerr Family YMCA on Monday afternoon. Wakefield Middle went on code red lockdown as a safety measure.

WAKEFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was shot near the Kerr Family YMCA on Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Residences apartments at Wakefield Pines Drive and Sycamore Grove Lane, across the street from the YMCA.

The victim was shot in the leg but was conscious and alert.

Wakefield Middle School went on code red lockdown as a safety measure.

Raleigh Police continue to investigate at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.