Man charged in Raleigh shooting that left one person seriously hurt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been arrested and charged in the Raleigh shooting that took place last weekend on Chavis Way.

One person was seriously injured in the shooting that took place near Transfer Co. Food Hall.

Raleigh police responded to the 300 block of Chavis Way just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

ABC11 spoke with an eyewitness who first rendered aid to the gunshot victim as crews arrived. He described him as a man in his early 20s who appeared to have been shot twice, and had marks and swelling on his face consistent with a physical fight.

Another witness said he heard multiple shots just after 5:30 p.m. and ran outside his home.

"Four, five, six gunshots go, 'bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.' And then, there were three little kids who ran by my house and yelled 'sir, sir, somebody got shot, somebody got shot,' and you could tell they were pretty shook up," he said.

Mykel Marks, 21, is now facing charges including assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the incident was isolated.

