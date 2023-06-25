1 person injured in shooting near Chavis Park in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon near Chavis Park in Raleigh.

Raleigh police responded to the 300 block of Chavis Way just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim's condition is unknown.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the incident was isolated.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

