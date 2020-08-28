Pets & Animals

Dog food recalled because of salmonella concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A nationwide dog food recall is underway because of salmonella concerns.

Nature's Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail is being recalled after a sample tested positive in Georgia.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated products, according to a notice on the FDA website from the dog food manufacturer Sunshine Mills Inc.

Pets with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Sunshine Mills recommends contacting your veterinarian if your pet has eaten the recalled dog food and has symptoms.

The company said it has no reports of pets getting sick.

The recalled products can be identified with the following UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

The product comes in a 3-pound bag with the following lot codes:
  • TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020,
  • TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.


The product comes in a 13.5-pound bag with the following lot codes:
  • TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020,
  • TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020
.
