Child's pet tortoise stolen off front porch by FedEx driver, Lee County sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County child's pet tortoise named Holly was snatched from her home over the weekend.

Lee County Sheriff's Office said a FedEx driver named Jiniece Grant stole the 5-year-old Brazilian Red Foot Tortoise from the family's front porch.

Investigators were able to track Grant down and arrest her on felony larceny charges.

Holly was safely returned to her young owner.