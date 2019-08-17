Pets & Animals

Researchers develop vaccine for cats so you won't be allergic to them

If you have always wanted to have a cat, but you are worried about allergies, researchers in Switzerland have developed a vaccine for pets they say will leave you allergy-free.

HypoPet, a spin-off biotechnology company of the University of Zurich, said it has developed cutting-edge vaccine technology that instructs the animal's body to make antibodies so humans do not have an allergic reaction to the animal.

The company said it has completed four clinical trials involving 54 cats.

"We are very pleased to publish this data which shows our HypoCat vaccine is able to produce high levels of antibodies in cats and that these antibodies can bind and neutralize the allergen produced by the animals," said Dr. Gary Jennings, CEO of HypoPet in a statement.

Researchers also said the vaccine can reduce the risk of childhood asthma in households with cats.

HypoPet hopes to have the vaccine on the market in the United States soon.
