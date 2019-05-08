Pets & Animals

Alligator seen enjoying the surf at North Carolina beach

EMBED <>More Videos

By
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Kathy Sykes saw on social media some residents of Oak Island had spotted an alligator in the surf she had to see it for herself.

Sykes tells ABC11 she loves photographing alligators and realized the sighting was close to the accounting office she was visiting for an appointment so she jumped in her car and headed over to take a look.

"I watched it for over an hour," Sykes said over the phone. "It really seemed to be relaxing and enjoying the waves. The bugs can get really terrible this time of year in the marsh, so, it was probably getting washed off."

Sykes says the gator was about five feet long and didn't pose a threat to anyone around it. The Oak Island Police Department posted safety tips on its Facebook page after getting several calls for alligator sightings on the island, adding it is normal for this time of year.

Alligators typically mate from mid-May to early July in North Carolina, according to the state Wildlife Resource Commission. The gator has been safely relocated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncbeachesalligator
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate has warrant out for arrest in Wake Co.
Mom pushes for more charges for man accused of touching young girls
Ahead of Mother's Day, advocates post bond for African-American moms
In Wake and Durham counties, many more foster children than parents
City of Fayetteville to discuss preventing vape stores from operating near schools
Orange County elementary school teacher accused of having child porn
Durham coffeeshop owner laid to rest after gas explosion
Show More
Opening statements Wednesday for Wake deputy charged in Hinton arrest
Raleigh's Wake Forest Road to close nights, weekends this summer
Unseen hurricane damage could be lurking in your home
Missing man last seen walking home from Raeford indoor skydiving facility
Mother, daughter to graduate together from Saint Augustine's
More TOP STORIES News