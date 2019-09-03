hurricane dorian

North Carolina animal shelters taking in pets, livestock ahead of storm

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local animal shelters and sanctuaries throughout the Triangle are taking in dogs, cats and even horses or livestock affected by Hurricane Dorian's path.

"If you want to help out, and you've been thinking about adopting, any space that we can clear up at the adoption center means that we can take in more from the hurricane," explained Darci Vanderslik, a spokesperson for SPCA of Wake County.

The SPCA of Wake County took in nine dogs Monday from the North Myrtle Beach Humane Center.

Since the dogs were originally up for adoption, they will remain here even after the storm.

Once their medical records are finalized, they will be made available.



Late Tuesday afternoon, volunteers with the SPCA are set to take in 20 cats who are arriving in Sanford by plane.

"We are on the transport list. Right now, we really don't know how many more pets we're going to need to take in. But we're there if we need to step in and help," Vanderslik said.

While some shelters will allow evacuees to bring in domesticated animals like dogs and cats, there are far fewer options for horses and livestock. That's why Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont is offering their property to help.

"Large farm animals often get forgotten, simply because people just don't know there are options. And they're fairly difficult to transport from one place to another," said Alesja Daehnrich, the co-founder of Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary.

The sanctuary also assisted people during Matthew and Florence.

"If people are coming in RVs or trailers, they're welcome to park at the sanctuary and be together with their animals," Daehnrich said, adding they are not charging people money.

If you are interested in donating towards the SPCA of Wake County, click here.

If you are interested in donating towards Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary, click here.
