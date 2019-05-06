Pets & Animals

Apex officers, firefighters rescue duckling from sewer grate outside Apex Friendship High School

A duckling has been united with its mama thanks to a couple of Apex heroes.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A duckling has been united with its mama thanks to a couple of Apex heroes.

On Monday, the Apex Police Department posted about a duck rescue on Facebook.

It appears the duckling got stuck in a sewer grate near Apex Friendship High School.

Pictures on the page show a firefighter in the grate, getting the lost duck out.

After the rescue, crews snapped a selfie with the bird and posted it to their page saying, "Helping to return lost ducklings to their mother at Apex Friendship High School, we do everything here at APD and Apex Fire!"



Within minutes, the duckling was back in line, following its mama and siblings.




