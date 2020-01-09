Pets & Animals

North Carolina Zoo celebrates birth of baby rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new baby at the North Carolina Zoo! For the third time in two years, zookeepers are celebrating the birth of a southern white rhino.

The female calf, who does not yet have a name, was born Sunday, Jan. 5 weighing about 100 pounds. She will likely weigh between 3,500 and 5,500 pounds when she is fully grown.

"This is a great moment and testament to the dedication of our Zoo staff," Zoo Director Pat Simmons said. "These successful births are because of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our entire animal care staff."



North Carolina Zoo has housed rhinos since 1976. In 2008 the zoo opened Watani Grasslands, an expansion designed specifically to cultivate a breeding rhino herd.

The southern white rhino herd in Asheboro is made up of nine rhinos: male Stormy; females Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby and Olivia; and calves Nandi, Bonnie, and the newest addition.

According to the International Rhino Foundation, southern white rhinos are a conservation success story. The species was brought back from near extinction and is now listed as Near Threatened with its population increasing.

If you'd like to visit NC Zoo, it is open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. November - March and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. April - October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsasheboroanimalbaby animalsnc zoo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC officials report first pediatric flu death of season
'Pantless prowler' arrest made after month-long investigation
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
Raleigh police officer returns to serve after being shot multiple times
Officials: 'Highly likely' missile struck plane that crashed in Iran
Harry and Meghan will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?
Show More
Fayetteville pet owners claim same pet sitter left dogs malnourished
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster the first of its kind in NC
NC students step up to help Australia cope with wildfires
The 411: Breaking & entering (& eating & napping)
Raleigh woman with Down syndrome trying to open coffee shop finds true love
More TOP STORIES News