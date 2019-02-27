RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A bald eagle family has decided to create a nest in Raleigh's Shelley Lake Park.
The nest can be seen by the public, but Raleigh Parks Recreation and Cultural Resources Department (PRCR) is discouraging people from disturbing the birds.
Have you heard about the bald eagles nesting at Shelley Lake? Enjoy the view of these majestic creatures but please do not disturb! More information here: https://t.co/HAPsxfYXz3 pic.twitter.com/FtdA161oto— Raleigh Parks (@raleighparks) February 27, 2019
PRCR is following United States Fish and Wildlife Service guidelines for protecting the birds' nest.
- Drones larger than 400 grams are not allowed to fly in the area
- Raleigh will not use loud power equipment within 300 feet of the nest
- Hiking trails near the nest will remain open unless surveillance shows hiking and biking in the area are having negative impacts on the nest