On Friday, the Carpenter Animal Hospital in Cary received five special dogs from China.The dogs were rescued from a meat market where they were set to be sold, slaughtered and eaten.Dog meat is served in restaurants in China.An estimated 10 million dogs are killed and eaten in China every year.The dogs are now in foster care and will eventually be put up for adoption.If you are interested in adopting them, you can start the process by clicking here.