Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin can't stop staring at curious service dog through aquarium window

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- An adorable interaction between two very different species that was captured on camera, is now capturing hearts.

On Feb. 2, Leo the 2-year-old service dog took a trip to a Florida aquarium.

That's where he met Hope, a playful dolphin.

Through the glass, Hope couldn't stop staring at Leo, who appeared to be very happy with and intrigued by her company.

VIDEO: Dolphin swims among delighted beachgoers in Australia

More than once, the two brought their faces right up to the window and just sat there smiling at each other.

The pup's owner posted to Instagram saying that Leo "LOVED" Hope and the two communicated in a "sweet way."



She told Storyful, "It seemed to me as though my service dog Leo and the dolphin Hope were communicating. Leo at first had no idea what he was looking at and seemed a little startled."

She continued to say that "the most incredible thing happened" was when Leo gazed upon the dolphin and instantly became calm.

Watch the video above to see for yourself!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogswild animalscute animalsu.s. & worlddolphinservice animal
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meet the most important Civil War leader you've never heard of
'Dynamic left turn' coming to 2 Triangle intersections
Wake County holds first public meeting on rising property taxes
Durham spends millions per year trucking waste to landfills
Dozens of sharks cluster off the Carolina coast
Ron Rivera set to hire first black female coach in NFL history
Delta Airlines helps reunite girl with 'daddy doll'
Show More
Triangle gas prices taking a plunge
Warm Tuesday Ahead
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
1 injured in crash that closed I-440 in Raleigh
Backstreet's back...In Raleigh!
More TOP STORIES News