Pets & Animals

Dogs quarantined after Raleigh neighbors report bites

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Animal Control picked up two dogs from a home on Garrett Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon after receiving reports one of them bit multiple people.

Dr. Jennifer Federico with the Wake County Animal Center said the dogs will be in quarantine for the next 10 days.

Neighbors who called 911 Tuesday night described aggressive dogs coming after them in their yards. One woman said she was doing yard work at the time and had to use her rake to beat off one of the dogs.

Gloria Horton told ABC11 two of her four dogs escaped through a spot in her fence Tuesday. One of them ended up coming back that night, but the other was missing until Thursday afternoon.

A neighbor who helped Horton search for the loose dogs Tuesday said one ended up biting her 12-year-old son on the leg but he didn't need stitches.

A man who was walking in Horton's neighborhood that same night said the same dog bit him on the calf and bit his fiancée on her thigh before running off. He said neither bite broke the skin so they didn't seek medical treatment.

"If they was deemed vicious or they bit someone, then either they might have been trying to do something to them or they might have felt threatened," said Horton.

Horton said all of her dogs are up to date on their vaccinations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighdogsdog attackanimal attack
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News