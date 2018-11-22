DOG

Don't feed your pup these foods from your holiday feast

EMBED </>More Videos

While you're cooking those holiday dishes, be sure to keep in mind that not all foods are safe for your pet to eat. (Wikimedia Commons)

While you're cooking those holiday dishes, and battling pleading eyes from your furry friend, be sure to keep in mind that not all foods are safe for your pet to eat.

Some seasonings used to boost the flavor of a turkey or potatoes, like onions, chives, and garlic, can cause digestive problems in dogs.

Veterinarians also suggest not giving dogs bones, especially turkey bones.

They said the bones are so small and fragile they can cause choking hazards and block the dog's intestines, which could result in surgery.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Keep in mind that grapes and raisins can be fatal, and that chocolate, guacamole, and nuts can make them sick.

For those who do want to share, it's OK to let dogs have plain sweet potatoes, pumpkin, or carrots.

It's also important to give dogs extra love if they are overwhelmed by guests.

Tiny rescue dog is the newest member of the police force
A pint-sized pup adopted by a northern Ohio police department is having a positive impact on officers and the community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspet carethanksgivingholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Dog tied to a pole, abandoned at busy Smithfield shopping center
Dog rescued after Florence helps Ohio police department, community
Former vice president adopts adorable shelter dog
Garner woman charged with killing 8 cats, starving 7 dogs
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog tied to a pole, abandoned at busy Smithfield shopping center
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
Dog rescued after Florence helps Ohio police department, community
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NC teacher adopting student grants wish of a sister reunion
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
All night cook-a-thon underway for Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving
Newly released documents reveal troubled marriage before Watts family murders
'Grayson' takes the anxiety out of a trip to the dentist at UNC
8-year-old N.C. State fan distraught after beloved foam finger stolen at game
Want to be NCCU's next football coach? Apply here
Resilient Spring Lake residents give thanks, share Thanksgiving meal
Show More
'It's relief:' Thanksgiving seen as well-deserved break for Hurricane victims
No. 1 Duke's rally falls short in loss to Gonzaga: What we learned
Dog tied to a pole, abandoned at busy Smithfield shopping center
Hania Aguilar's family preparing to spend Thanksgiving with the teen missing
Gov. Cooper volunteers at Raleigh Rescue Mission to serve holiday meals
More News