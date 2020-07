Dozens of beagles saved from hoarding house, prepare for adoption in Raleigh

Catwoman

Superman

Batman

Joker

Wonder Woman

Lois Lane

Harley Quinn

Shazam

Flash

Jessica Jones

Poison Ivy

Elektra

Gamora

Scarlet

Riddler

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Dozens of dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation at a home in the Peidmont. Fifteen of those dogs are now in Raleigh hoping to be adopted.Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina said the dogs are currently with foster families. They will soon see veterinarians and once they are medically cleared, they can be adopted.To begin the process of adopting one of these precious pups, click here. The beagles are all under 20 pounds and young. The six boys and nine girls are all named after super heroes: