Dozens of beagles saved from hoarding house, prepare for adoption in Raleigh

Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina said the dogs are currently with foster families. They will soon see veterinarians and once they are medically cleared, they can be adopted.
To begin the process of adopting one of these precious pups, click here.
The beagles are all under 20 pounds and young. The six boys and nine girls are all named after super heroes:
- Catwoman
- Superman
- Batman
- Joker
- Wonder Woman
- Lois Lane
- Harley Quinn
- Shazam
- Flash
- Jessica Jones
- Poison Ivy
- Elektra
- Gamora
- Scarlet
- Riddler